Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.76 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.
NASDAQ NOVT traded down $13.37 on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. 406,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
