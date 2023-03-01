Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.76 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $13.37 on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. 406,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

About Novanta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

