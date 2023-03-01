Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million to $915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.86 million. Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64 to $0.65 EPS.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT traded down $18.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. 274,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.