Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million to $915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.86 million. Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64 to $0.65 EPS.
Shares of NOVT traded down $18.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. 274,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. Novanta has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $173.10.
In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,242.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
