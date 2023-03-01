Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

