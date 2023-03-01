NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTT DATA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

