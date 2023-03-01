Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 208,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 952,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
