Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 208,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 952,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

