Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 225.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

JMM stock remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

