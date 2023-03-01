NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. NWS has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

