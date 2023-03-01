Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 839,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,319,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Oatly Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,902,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

