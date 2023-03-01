Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 839,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,319,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.
Oatly Group Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
