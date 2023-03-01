Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 14,341,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,342,512. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

