Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OII opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

