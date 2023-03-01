OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 1%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €30.25 ($32.18) and last traded at €30.65 ($32.61). Approximately 2,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.95 ($32.93).

OHB Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.81 and its 200 day moving average is €32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

