Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Okta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74 to $0.79 EPS.

Okta Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.