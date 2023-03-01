Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.22.

OMCL traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. 858,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,972. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $138.50.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,881 shares of company stock valued at $384,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicell by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

