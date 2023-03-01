Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.00 million-$283.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.46 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.80 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,972. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,881 shares of company stock worth $384,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

