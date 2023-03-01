ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.02 million. ON24 also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 483,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $375.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.12. ON24 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ON24

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,098.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

