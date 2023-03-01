Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Down 43.0% in February

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of Opera stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,796. Opera has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

