Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Up 3,042.5% in February

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,100 shares, an increase of 3,042.5% from the January 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Optec International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 3,086,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,814,012. Optec International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in the distribution of LED solar lighting systems, personal protective equipment, and related healthcare products. Its products include OPTEC Fuel Maximizer, OPTEC LED Solar Lighting System, masks, and air sterilizers. It also provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

