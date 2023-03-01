Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Up 3,042.5% in February

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,100 shares, an increase of 3,042.5% from the January 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,280,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Optec International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 3,086,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,814,012. Optec International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Optec International
