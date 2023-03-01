OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.1 %

OPHC opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

