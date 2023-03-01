Orchid Market Capitalization Reaches $66.33 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Orchid has a total market cap of $66.33 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00219728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.06 or 1.00040569 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09591861 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,770,462.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

