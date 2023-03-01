OriginTrail Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $132.73 million and $1.10 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

