Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$549,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,027.83. In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$103,744.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,604,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,787,731.54. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$549,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,027.83. Insiders have sold 191,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,155 in the last quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

