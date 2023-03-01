Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
