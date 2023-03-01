Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.11.

OSK traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.18. The company had a trading volume of 413,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.20. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.65.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

