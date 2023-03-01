Ovintiv Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
OVV stock traded up C$2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.70. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$48.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56.
About Ovintiv
See Also
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.