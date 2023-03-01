Ovintiv Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock traded up C$2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.70. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$48.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

