Ovintiv Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Stock Up 4.4 %
TSE OVV traded up C$2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$60.93. 145,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,305. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$48.94 and a 12 month high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.70.
About Ovintiv
