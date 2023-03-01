Ovintiv Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE OVV traded up C$2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$60.93. 145,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,305. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$48.94 and a 12 month high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.70.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

