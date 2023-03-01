Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1-10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.09 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 436,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.