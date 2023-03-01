Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,900 shares, a growth of 1,699.6% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,951,988. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.