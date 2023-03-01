Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,900 shares, a growth of 1,699.6% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,951,988. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
