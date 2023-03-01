Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $60,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,739,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,915,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,836,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 270,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

