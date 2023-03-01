Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,320 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $60,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 383,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,582. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pacira BioSciences

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.