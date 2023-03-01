Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Papa John’s International worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.7 %

PZZA stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. 261,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

