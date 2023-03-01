Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 354999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.