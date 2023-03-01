Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.83. 1,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 32,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Parex Resources Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

