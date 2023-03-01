Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.45. 169,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,828. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $361.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.