Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Down 1.5%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $958.00 and last traded at $958.00. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $973.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,303.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $944.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $935.67.

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

