Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

