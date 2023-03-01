Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global
Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.