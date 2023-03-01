PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Up 90.7% in February

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,326,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,182,714.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $127,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,326,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,714.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,725 shares of company stock worth $453,230. 24.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

PCB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 8,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,753. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

