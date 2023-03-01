PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,017 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.24% of PDC Energy worth $65,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 373,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

