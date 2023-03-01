Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Pengana Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
About Pengana Capital Group
