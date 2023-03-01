Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Up 0.3 %

PRFT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.