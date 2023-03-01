Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $93.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.