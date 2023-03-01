Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.97 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group cut their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Alliance Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. 4,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,207. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.