PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 564,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

