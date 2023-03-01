Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.
PR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.
Permian Resources Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 4,303,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,474. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.53.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
