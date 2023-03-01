Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of PR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 4,303,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,474. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Permian Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

