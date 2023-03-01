Persimmon Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 60 (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Persimmon Trading Down 11.3 %

Persimmon stock traded down GBX 164.79 ($1.99) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,287.71 ($15.54). 5,024,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 580.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.83. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,498 ($30.14).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.53) to GBX 2,150 ($25.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.36) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.51) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,612.83 ($19.46).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

