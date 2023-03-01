Perth Mint Gold Token Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for $1,802.96 or 0.07753638 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $1,375.44 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,208 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

