PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 829.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,688,233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $121,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,277,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

