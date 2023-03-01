Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 269,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEV remained flat at $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Phoenix Motor has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

