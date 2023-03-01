Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Update

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 271,267 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PTOC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,773. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

