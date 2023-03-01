Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.
Shares of PNW traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 134,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.03%.
In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
