Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

PNW opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.