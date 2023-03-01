Piper Sandler Trims Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price to $7.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,244. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $628.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

